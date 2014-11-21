Debutante balls are alive and well — and daughters of celebrities are certainly flocking to them.

The coming-of-age tradition, which originally marked an upper-class teenage girl’s formal introduction into polite society, is taken a little less seriously than back in the day. But the glamour, gowns and festive halls are still part of the event. You might recognize the affairs from shows such as Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, and The O.C.

From Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ girls Tallulah and Scout to Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sophia Rose, A-listers' children are looking to make it in circles beyond that of Hollywood.

Click on the image below to see which celebrity kids have dressed up for debutante balls: