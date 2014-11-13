Taylor Swift, Kate Upton and Amanda Seyfried bond at Knicks game

It looks like blondes do have more fun — well, this trio of A-list blondes certainly do anyway. Taylor Swift met up with supermodel Kate Upton and actress Amanda Seyfried while watching the New York Knicks at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t exclusively a girls night, as Taylor, 24, was joined courtside by Amanda’s boyfriend, Justin Long, and Kate’s boyfriend, Justin Friedlander.

Taylor, who sat front row with the gang, wasn’t dressed too casually for the sporting game and opted for a maroon top and tan pants, along with her signature sophisticated makeup.

The blonde trio enjoyed the game and were spotted laughing throughout. However their cheers didn’t help Taylor’s team, the New York Knicks, who lost 95 – 97 to the Orlando Magic.

Taylor seems to hang with famous friends from all industries ­ — just that morning she had spent the day shopping with her BFF Karlie Kloss.