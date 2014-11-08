Ever since winning each other over in Silver Linings Playbook and planning a sting operation in American Hustle, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper are quickly becoming Tinseltown's favorite on-screen pairing.

In their latest collaboration, Serena (which hits theaters in early 2015), Jennifer stars as Serena with Bradley as her on-screen husband George. The pair play a married couple with a timber business in the late 1920s. Their third film together places them in a league of several Hollywood couples — including the likes of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks — who light up the silver screen for audiences.

