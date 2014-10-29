Sarah Hyland on abusive relationship: 'The only way out is through'

For the first time since being granted a restraining order, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland opened up about her ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop during a recent appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show.

"People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today, and that's that," the 23-year-old said.

Sarah Hyland has broken her silence on her ex

The actress was recently granted a three-year restraining order against her former boyfriend of five years, amidst claims that he had physically assaulted her and threatened her life. In a recent interview with talk show host Meredith Vieira, who was also in an abusive relationship in her 20s, Sarah discussed how she coped with the experience.

"There are two quotes that I want to say," the 23-year-old said to Meredith. "One is a Dylan Thomas poem — 'Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light,' which is one of my favorite poems. It just strikes a chord with me,"

The other is from poet Robert Frost: "The only way out is through." The pint-sized actress said Robert's wise words helped her get through the difficult time.

Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop dated for five years



Sarah and Matt first met in 2008 when they auditioned for Disney's High School Musical 3: Senior Year. While they didn't work together on that project, they later starred together in another Disney Channel original movie in 2011, Geek Charming.

Earlier this month, the court granted Sarah a three-year restraining order against Matt. The 24-year-old must stay 100 yards away from her, her house, her dog, and her place of work.