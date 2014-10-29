From Blake Lively to Zoe Saldana to Duchess Kate, there’s no shortage of celebrity baby bumps to watch out for in the next year.

Prince William and his wife caused a royal frenzy when they announced that they were expecting their second child — and they're not alone! A handful of other celebrities have also recently revealed pregnancies with a 2015 due date.

Not long after Kate's pregnancy news was released, rumors swirled that Kate is expecting not one but two royal bundles of joy — though the Palace has yet to confirm on speculation. Royal watchers the world over will be anxiously awaiting news of a second prince (or a princess!) come spring as it is likely Kate will give birth in April or May.

