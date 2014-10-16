Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego will be seeing double — double boys, that is! — when they welcome their bundles of joy in a few months.

"She is beside herself happy over it all," an insider told People of the exciting news.

Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego on the red carpet for The Book of Life.

The 36-year-old actress and her artist husband appeared on the red carpet for Zoe's new film The Book of Life over the weekend, with their love for one another on full display. The pair was seen getting cozy with each other and their growing bump as photographers captured them laughing and smiling.

So far, while neither Zoe nor Marco have revealed too much about the pregnancy, the actress has confirmed that they are expecting twins. When recently asked about her plans for Halloween costumes, she slyly replied: "I might need three costumes."

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana is said to be expecting twin boys.



Despite that coy admission, it was Zoe's friend and Crossroads co-star Britney Spears who first revealed she is preparing for two little ones.



When a reporter asked if she and Zoe might ever collaborate on another film, Britney said, "Who knows? That's a very good idea. But she's pregnant with twins right now. So I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."