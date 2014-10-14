Jennifer Garner talks 'baby bump' with Ellen DeGeneres: 'I am not pregnant'

It's time to stop speculating about a fourth Garner-Affleck baby as Jennifer Garner shut down those persistent "baby bump" rumors during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump," the 42-year-old actress said.

After ten years of marriage to husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer explained that her bump is the result of bearing their three children—Violet, 9, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2.

"From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. It's not going anywhere," she continued. "Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera."



In recent months, Jennifer's tummy had sparked rumors that she and Ben were adding to their family thanks to a wardrobe of loose-fitting tops. The rumors were so pervasive, in fact, that even close friends thought they were true.

"I get congratulated all the time by people I know," Jennifer said. "This one woman who had babysat for us said, 'Oh, my gosh! I can't wait for No. 4,' and I thought, 'What is going on?'"



"So I asked around and apparently I have a baby bump, and I'm here to tell you that I do!" she said, jokingly adding, "like a camel, but in reverse."





Jennifer and Ellen also took some time to discuss her husband's newest movie Gone Girl.

In the film, based on Gillian Flynn's novel by the same name, Ben stars as philandering husband Nick Dunne, who becomes the primary suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Amy (played by Rosamund Pike).

During their interview, Ellen asked Jennifer about one of the most talked-about scenes from the movie, in which Ben goes full-frontal in the shower. "You're welcome!" the actress said to the audience.

Jennifer recalled that the day Ben filmed the scene, he came home and told her director David Fincher convinced him to drop trou. Her response? "I hope he had a wide lens."

Jennifer's new film Men, Women & Children hits theaters October 17.