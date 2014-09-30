is still basking in a familial glow after her sister Ashlee Simpson's August wedding.

The pop singer and fashion designer recently shared a photo on Instagram capturing a precious moment from her younger sister's wedding of Jessica, 34, walking with her 2-year-old daughter Maxwell.

The pair are wearing ornate white dresses fitting their respective roles in the wedding party. She captioned the photo: “Bridesmaid and flower girl for @ashleesimpsonofficial and @eross88. I am madly in love with this moment!”

Jessica's little sister Ashlee, 29, wed Evan Ross, 26 in an idyllic ceremony on the Greenwich estate of Evan’s mother, Motown legend Diana Ross. In keeping with the celebration’s bohemian theme, Diana Ross herself officiated the union.

It was only this past July 5, meanwhile, that Jessica tied the knot with longtime fiancé Eric Johnson. She wed the NFL star, with whom she also has a son, Ace, 1, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California with 300 guests in attendance.

The newlyweds rang in Eric’s 35th birthday on September 15. Jessica marked the occasion with another Instagram pic, this time of her with her strapping spouse, captioning the photo with “Happy Birthday Husband of Mine."



Continuing with the photos, Jessica posted a throwback shot of Eric rocking a saxophone, captioned: “Eric Maxwell Johnson is 35!!! Let’s all celebrate the saxiest MAN I know!!!”



Jessica finished off the birthday tribute with a portrait of her hubby as a child, writing “I see our daughter Maxi in this pic!! Wow."