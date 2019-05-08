Every adorable photo from the moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made his debut

View Galleries
-
Here he is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce adorable baby son
It was the moment royal fans the world over had been waiting for - the first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's darling baby boy! The...
-
Bets suspended on royal baby’s birth date after surprising new claims
The imminent arrival of Baby Sussex has generated curiosity and interest around the world among royal fans and even those less inclined to follow the...
-
Palace responds to reports Harry and Meghan are moving to Africa
While royal fans wait patiently for the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, there were surprising reports at the weekend about the...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco
-
Prince Harry's first words as a new dad are so sweet – see what he said about the birth
His eyes shining with joy and happiness, Prince Harry was every inch the proud father as he spoke to press shortly after the birth of his and...