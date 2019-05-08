View 15 pics | Royals

Every adorable photo from the moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made his debut

Every adorable photo from the moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made his debut
Every adorable photo from the moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made his debut

Watch: Meet Baby Sussex! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce baby to the world
Watch: Meet Baby Sussex! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce baby to the world
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Sleeping soundly in his father's arms, Baby Sussex was completely oblivious to the excitement in the air. This was the moment royal fans had been looking forward to ever since his birth was announced - the chance to see him for the first time as part of a family of three with new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple looked overjoyed as they presented the gorgeous two-day-old during a photocall in St George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Meghan looked radiant in a pretty white buttoned dress by Givenchy as she gave her first interview as a mom - telling reporters that the experience has been was "magic" Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing." The sweet baby was slightly overdue when he arrived on Monday, March 6 at 5.26am weighing 7lbs 3oz. At first, it was thought Meghan's plans for a home birth had gone ahead, but the latest seems to suggest she in fact when to a London hospital to have the baby. 

Scroll down to see the best photos from the royal baby's debut

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Meghan's joy was evident as she told reporters: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

The new parents were asked who they think their son most resembles. Harry replied: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

There was no news on the baby's name. On Monday Harry said the couple were still to decide what to call him. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

This was the moment the family-of-three were seen for the first time as they made their entrance into St George's Hall - the same place they had their wedding reception a year ago.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Meghan's mom Doria Ragland is staying with her daughter and son-in-law at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, which isn't far from the location for Wednesday's photocall.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Meghan said of the little boy: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Clearly relishing his new role as a father, Harry said: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Prince Harry also revealed a surprising fact about the newest member of the British royal family, saying: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

According to his mom, the new baby has" the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry jokingly added: "I don't know who he gets that from."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

During their first interview as parents, the couple revealed that the new baby has already Met Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, who they literally had "just bumped into".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Royal watchers were elated after the birth announcement on Monday. Baby Sussex, who is now seventh-in-line to the British throne, was born at 5.26am UK time and weighed 7lbs 3oz. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

The baby's title is expected to be Earl of Dumbarton - as the son of a Duke, he is entitled to use one of Harry's lesser titles as a courtesy title.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

Harry was made Earl of Dumbarton by the Queen on the morning of his wedding, as well as being given a dukedom. Baby Sussex will one day inherit the title the Duke of Sussex from Harry. His surname is expected to be Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Sussex

The couple gaze adoringly at their firstborn as they make their exit. Meghan wrapped up the interview by saying: "Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and kindness, it just means so much." 

