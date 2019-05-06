Baby Sussex is brining joy to the royal family and beyond! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday, May 6, and the family is reacting. According to Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Sussex had another very important person by her side as her son made his royal arrival – her mother Doria Ragland. “The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

Last month, our sister publication HELLO! magazine reported that Doria traveled from her home in Los Angeles, California to be around for the arrival of her first grandchild. “Like all moms, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life,” a source said. “She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her birth.” The yoga instructor and proud grandmother isn’t the only member of Megan and Harry’s family excited about baby Sussex’s arrival.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and more members of the royal family were notified and are “delighted” with the news. Proud dad Prince Harry was also present for the birth. The Duke and Duchess proudly took to their official Sussex Royal Instagram account to share their exciting news with the world. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the statement read.

"Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."