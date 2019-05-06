His eyes shining with joy and happiness, Prince Harry was every inch the proud father as he spoke to press shortly after the birth of his and Meghan's first child was announced on Monday afternoon. Harry simply couldn't have looked happier as he was asked if there was anything he would like to share. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy," he replied. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit."

He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing.

"But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."