View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

Fourth of July Beauty Looks to Steal From Your Favorite Celebrities

...
Fourth of July Beauty Looks to Steal From Your Favorite Celebrities
You're reading

Fourth of July Beauty Looks to Steal From Your Favorite Celebrities

1/9
Becky G shows off her bikini body ahead of special concert with Taylor Swift
Next

Becky G shows off her bikini body ahead of special concert with Taylor Swift
Joann Smalls Makeup
© sirjohnofficial

Joann Smalls Makeup

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, a glam session is a must! Whether you’re soaking up the sun while sipping on your favorite glass of vino, or keeping cool watching the fireworks to celebrate the holiday try a fun makeup look. Take a page out of your favorite celebrity’s beauty diary and out a patriotic-approved makeup look this summer. Nothing says red, white, and blue like a powerful look that’ll turn heads this July 4th. Keep scrolling to get some major beauty inspo from celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and so much more.

MORE: Bellezas de Verano, Our Beauty Editors give the 411 on the bold and beautiful products you need

 

Azul Appreciation 

The Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls never shies away when it comes to trying bold colors on her eyes. Take your eye game to the next level with this bright hue look.

Jennifer Lopez Makeup
© scottbarnes68

Jennifer Lopez Makeup

Cherry Fever

Latinas are known for lovin’ a fierce red lip, and megastar Jennifer Lopez is no exception to the rule. The Medicine singer matched her fire red lip with wispy mink lashes, and we can’t stop staring at her. A true Latina queen!

Jasmine Sanders
© hungvanngo

Jasmine Sanders

Sapphire-Inspired

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo is the mastermind behind some of your favorite celebrity beauty looks including this gem. While creating this crease cut eye look on the model, Jasmine Sanders, the MUA used different shades of blue to create an ombre effect. Talk about a masterpiece.

Selena Gomez Makeup
© hungvanngo

Selena Gomez Makeup

Ice Ice Baby

When it comes to showing off her own kind of beauty, Selena Gomez takes the cake. The Mexican-American actress and singer rocked a shimmering silver lid with a power red lip while attending the MET Gala in 2018. Try these look and be ready to shine just as bright as the fireworks!

MORE: Bellezas de Verano, Our Beauty Editors give the 411 on the best travel size products

Rihanna
© priscillaono

Rihanna

Casa Blanca

The Fenty Beauty boss babe is no stranger to trendsetting! Inspired by her Mexican-American global makeup artist, Priscilla Ona, Rihanna tried out the white wing liner effect on her lids. Talk about a game changer, this beauty hack opens up your eyes and gives your look a pop you never knew you needed.

Adriana Lima Makeup
© patrickta

Adriana Lima Makeup

Couture & Captivating 

Legendary supermodel, Adriana Lima is a true Brazilian beauty. Channel your inner starlet with her wine-approved lippie, sexy captivating black liner and perfectly shaped brows.

Desi Perkins Makeup
© sirjohnofficial

Desi Perkins Makeup

Light & Right

Beyonce’s makeup artist, Sir John continuously wows us with his creations. Take a page out of his book and recreate iconic Youtuber, Desi Perkins’ light blue corner lids. Pairing a bold look like this works perfectly with a nude shade of lipstick.

zendaya
© zendaya

zendaya

Glow-Up

If you’re into the no-makeup, makeup channel your inner Zendaya. It's a perfect glossy beauty look that'll give you the sunkissed glow of your dreams. Whether you’re looking to enhance your radiance or rock a natural beauty look, this style is a summer must-try. Plus look at that highlight!

Gabrielle Union Makeup
© sirjohnofficial

Gabrielle Union Makeup

Smokey Vibes

Ready to rock a smokey eye with a twist this Independence Day? If so, Gabrielle Union is here to help you get creative. Be the IT girl this summer with this azul-inspired lid. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries