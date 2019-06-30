Bellezas de Verano: Our beauty editors give the 411 on the bold and beautiful products you need

Latinas are known for being vibrant and fierce, colorful and fun! We love wearing daring shades on our lips and playful colors on our eyes. If you’re into a bold eye look, try Nars Ignited Eyeshadow Palette. The colors are amazing and super versatile, and you can use them as liner or shadow, wet or dry. To complement a great contour, Tarte Sugar Rush Vegan Lip Oil is super nourishing and gives your lips just a hint of color. For all contour queens: the Morphe 8H Hi-Fi Sculpt and Shimmer Palette is for you! If you prefer to get perfectly bronzed without the rays, you’ll love St. Tropez Self Tan Whipped Marshmallow Bronzing Mousse. It will give you a natural, healthy-looking glow that matches your skin tone. And for your hair, if you want non-permanent color this summer, try Uberliss Bond Sustainer - Color Depositing Vivids; the color will last up to 8 washes.

Stay bold and fierce this summer with all these poppin’ products available at Ulta Beauty!