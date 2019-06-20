View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

These rainbow palettes will help you celebrate PRIDE in the best way

These rainbow palettes will help you celebrate PRIDE in the best way
These rainbow palettes will help you celebrate PRIDE in the best way

Hipdot Rio palette
© hipdot

Hipdot Rio palette

Pride Month is in full effect, which means colorful, rainbow-inspired, beautiful makeup looks will be all over social media as we celebrate all through June. It’s the best time to try out bright and vibrant hues if you’re known for keeping your makeup chic and simple. As we celebrate our fellow LGBTQ brothers and sisters, let’s give the world a makeup show one look at time. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best fun highly pigmented palettes to help you get ready for pride. Keep scrolling to get inspired for your next beauty look!

 

Tropicool

Take a trip to Rio de Janeiro with this colorful gem of a palette. Each hue captures the colorful spirit of South America and bright shades of the Brazilian destination. Try this gorgeous eyeshadow look when you’re feeling up for a colorful challenge.

Hipdot Rio palette, $30, hipdot.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette
© anastasiabeverlyhills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette

Rainbow-ready

Created in collaboration with drag queen extraordinaire and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alyssa Edwards, this limited-edition palette features 14 all-new shadows and pressed pigments are simply divine. Get ready to play with the perfectly curated eleven mattes and three metallics, to get your rainbow-ready beauty look. Take a page out of famous Youtuber Nikkie de Jager’s beauty diary and recreate this lid candy at home!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette, $45, sephora.com

Nomad Tokyo palette
© nomadcosmetic

Nomad Tokyo palette

Pastel pretty 

Ever wonder how the Harajuku girls rock their beauty look? This pastel palette was created and inspired to show off their Tokyo stylish ways. The vegan and cruelty-free high-pigmented eyeshadows are super versatile and plus there are five unique multi-chrome toppers for a sheer prismatic color effect. All the shades are infused with Camellia Japonica Oil to make skin soft and silky smooth. Create a soft and sweet multicolored eye look for your next outing.

NOMAD Tokyo Harajuku Palette, $37, nomadcosmetics.com

Tarte Cosmetics
© tartecosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics

The brighter, the better

Crafted alongside actress and self-love advocate Jessie Paege, this vibrant palette celebrates pride in every way. Did we mention the palette comes with a deluxe cult-favorite mascara? In celebration of pride, she’s partnered with Tarte to bring awareness to important LGBTQ+ issues & support her favorite organizations, like The Trevor Project. To get a higher pigment, use a wet brush then apply on your lids to see the pops of color come alive.

@Jessiepaege x Tarte 'Let it Rain-bow' eye set, $24, tartecosmetics.com

The Crayon Case Cosmetics
© thecrayoncase

The Crayon Case Cosmetics

PRIDE art

Just as you did as a child, get ready to create with crayons all over again in your adulthood. Ready to have a blast mixing and matching colors to create your perfect work of art, the shadows in this set give you the boost of confidence you didn’t know you needed with its beautiful vibrant colors to create any look. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement, stand out from the crowd, or express yourself in a new light, this palette will be the perfect fit for you!

Box of Crayons palette, $30, shop.thecrayoncase.com

