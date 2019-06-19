Feeling tropical this summer? Try these island-inspired nails at your next mani appointment

As the weather gets warmer, our beauty choices brighten and lighten up from head to toe. We trade in those rustic wine-red nail hues for pretty lilac pastel colors to keep us feeling cool for the summer. This year, it’s all about palm trees, watermelon vibes and tropical designs when it comes to nails. Whether you enjoy adding island-inspired floral looks or like to keep it simple with an accent beach-ready design, we’ve rounded up the best tropical nail ideas this summer. Keep scrolling to get inspired for your next manicure visit.
MORE: These brands are helping save the ocean one product at a time
Going Bananas
Take your nail game to the next level with this yellow and orange plátano design. The details behind the dots are exquisite and will have your amigas trying to book a nail appointment with your manicurist.