Feeling tropical this summer? Try these island-inspired nails at your next mani appointment

Feeling tropical this summer? Try these island-inspired nails at your next mani appointment
Feeling tropical this summer? Try these island-inspired nails at your next mani appointment

These brands are helping save the ocean one product at a time
These brands are helping save the ocean one product at a time
Tropical Nails
© asamimakes

Tropical Nails

As the weather gets warmer, our beauty choices brighten and lighten up from head to toe. We trade in those rustic wine-red nail hues for pretty lilac pastel colors to keep us feeling cool for the summer. This year, it’s all about palm trees, watermelon vibes and tropical designs when it comes to nails. Whether you enjoy adding island-inspired floral looks or like to keep it simple with an accent beach-ready design, we’ve rounded up the best tropical nail ideas this summer. Keep scrolling to get inspired for your next manicure visit.

Going Bananas

Take your nail game to the next level with this yellow and orange plátano design. The details behind the dots are exquisite and will have your amigas trying to book a nail appointment with your manicurist.  

Tropical Nails
© nailsbylindseylu

Tropical Nails

Taki Taki or Tookie Tookie 

Remember the Tookie Tookie Bird from the 1997 film George of the Jungle? This pretty nail gem is a pastel pink dream with an accent jungle bird to add an artistic touch. 

Tropical Nails
© polishedbynora

Tropical Nails

Fabulously Pink

Think pink of course, but make it fashion chica! Try something different this summer with your typical pink nail color by adding a flamingo-inspired design. 

Tropical Nails
© asiollek

Tropical Nails

Kiwi-inspired

Stay fresh this summer with these kiwi-loving claws. These gems are super playful and an absolute must-try trend!

Tropical Nails
© nailsbyjole

Tropical Nails

Touches of Pineapple

This ombre lilac and hot pink nail design is everything for those who enjoy adding gems to their look. Live a little with these golden pineapples this season! 

Tropical Nails
© marycoman11

Tropical Nails

Jungle Vibes

Be sunshine on a cloudy day with this gorgeous nail design. The sunset ombre look is a perfect go-to for a vacation. 

Tropical Nails
© blaclacquer.lounge

Tropical Nails

Paradise-approved

Discover a feel of the rainforest with this tropical design full of vibrant hues, stunning gingers and bold tropical greenery. 

Tropical Nails
© _linadoll

Tropical Nails

Rainforest Ready

If you enjoy keeping it simple, this nail art is a perfect way to make a statement in a small way. The light nail polish with the touches of tropical leaves will have you dreaming of your next getaway.

Tropical Nails
© sammismanis

Tropical Nails

Juicy

Have fun in the sun this summer with this watermelon manicure. If you're a DIY queen, give it a try at home! We promise this design is easier than you think! 

Tropical Nails
© drogeriacosmo

Tropical Nails

