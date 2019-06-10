View 21 pics | Health and Beauty

Top sunscreen products that prevent sun damage on dark skin Latinas

Top sunscreen products that prevent sun damage on dark skin Latinas
Top sunscreen products that prevent sun damage on dark skin Latinas

Dermalogica Prisma Protect
Dermalogica Prisma Protect

If you’re Latina, chances are you grew up with your mamá chasing the sun to enhance her bronze skin. Sadly, using sunscreen on a daily basis amongst the Latino community is not a norm, or apart of many Latina’s beauty routines. Since our ancestral roots take back to the tropical destinations it’s scientifically proven that daily application of sunscreen is necessary to maintain our youthful glow. Did you know, Latinos of all shades are 20% more likely to get sunburned and develop skin care than Non-Hispanics. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, women of color are less susceptible to UV damage thanks to the greater amounts of melanin, but they are still at risk for developing skin cancer from UV damage. We're here to help! We get that buying suncare products for darker skin tones can be an unpleasant experience due to the ash-like case some formulas provide. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best sunscreen products for all Latina skin tones, skin types that actually work. Keep scrolling to get the best sun care product every Latina will love this summer.

Magical Multi-taker

Ready for a lightweight multi-tasking moisturizer? If so, this is at the top of our list this summer. It protects the skin from UV rays, free radical damage, and pollution while giving a boost of hydration that lasts all day long.

Dermalogica Prisma Protect, $65, dermalogica.com

Supergoop Sunscreen SPF 40,
Supergoop Sunscreen SPF 40,

Cult-favorite

If you've scrolled through social media, chances are you've heard of the best millennial-approved sun care brand on the market. Let's just say it's famous for a reason! The unique oil-free formula glides perfectly onto your skin providing a matte velvety finish.

Supergoop Sunscreen SPF 40, $32, sephora.com

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35

Blemish-free

If your skin is oily or acne-prone try this suncare gem. Perfect as a makeup primer, this lightweight mineral sunscreen provides broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection from UVA and UVB rays with pure, skin-loving ingredients. Providing a mattifying finish, the Japanese wild rose helps tighten the look of pores and smooths skin texture.

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $65, sephora.com

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen

More than moisture 

This moisturizer features an antioxidant vitamin complex of vitamins C and E that acts as a free radical to protect the skin from even the most aggressive effects of the environment. Its extensive line caters to all different Latinas skin tones. 

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $46, lauramercier.com

PETER THOMAS ROTH Max Mineral Naked Broad Spectrum SPF 45
PETER THOMAS ROTH Max Mineral Naked Broad Spectrum SPF 45

Dewy finish

Packed with Vitamins A, C, and E and safflower extract which help nourish the skin's appearance while providing antioxidant benefits, this SPF gives a glowy finish. Its universal tint has a diamond powder finish and can be worn alone or under makeup. 

PETER THOMAS ROTH Max Mineral Naked Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $38, sephora.com

Hydro-Boost-Water-Gel-Lotion-SPF-50

Hydro-Boost-Water-Gel-Lotion-SPF-50

Hydration Nation

Give your skin a quench of hydration with this longlasting sunscreen. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this editor-approved SPF is a summer must have.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion SPF 50, $10, neutrogena.com

IT COSMETICS CC+ Cream with SPF 50
IT COSMETICS CC+ Cream with SPF 50

Foundation Must-have

This award-winning foundation should be a summer holy grail for many women of color. With an array of 16 different shades, the full coverage cream contains collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid all while protecting your skin from the sun. Talk about a win, win! 

IT COSMETICS CC+ Cream with SPF 50, $39, sephora.com

Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Touch up

This vegan-approved, brush-on SPF is a non-chemical sunscreen filter for easy sun protection application that won’t mess up your makeup.

Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $28, sephora.com

KATE SOMERVILLE UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
KATE SOMERVILLE UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen

Longlasting Makeup

How often throughout the day do you set your makeup? Chance are before you head out the door, and once or twice during the day. Protect your makeup look all day long with, this fine-misting makeup setting spray that delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen protection while targeting fine lines and wrinkles. 

KATE SOMERVILLE UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen, $38, ulta.com

Origins SPF 40 Age Defense Moisturizer with White Tea
Origins SPF 40 Age Defense Moisturizer with White Tea

Anti-aging

For those who have drier skin, this SPF moisturizer should be your summer-go to beauty buy. It hydrates and brightens with antioxidants from white tea, leaving your skin looking healthy and radiant. 

Origins SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer with White Tea, $45, sephora.com

Sugar rosé tinted lip treatment sunscreen SPF 15
Sugar rosé tinted lip treatment sunscreen SPF 15

Lip protection

Add a pop of color with this cult-favorite hydrating and smoothing lip balm. It provides a sheer color with lasting moisture and essential sun protection. Have fun with the array of hues Fresh has to offer. 

Sugar rosé tinted lip treatment sunscreen SPF 15, $24, fresh.com

La Roche Posay My Skin Track UV Sensor

La Roche Posay My Skin Track UV Sensor

Beauty-techy

Take your sunblock to the next level with this wearable beauty-approved gadget. The powerhouse skincare brand, La Roche Posay latest launch measures your sun exposure, including UV, pollution, pollen, and humidity. It also gives personalized advice and skincare recommendation based on the person wearing the blue and white accessory. It’s easy to wear clip-on accessory is waterproof and works on both iOS devices and Androids.

La Roche Posay My Skin Track UV Sensor, $60, apple.com

AUSTRALIAN GOLD Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Face Lotion
AUSTRALIAN GOLD Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Face Lotion

Light Tint

Ready for an SPF that won't give you a chalky finish? This non-chemical sunscreen lotion delivers a refreshingly luxurious, powdery-clean feel while giving a light tint and packed with antioxidants. If you're out in the sun all day, don't forget to reapply every hour! 

Australian Gold Botanical Spf 50 Tinted Face Lotion, $15, ulta.com

SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30
SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30

Touch of Brazil

For the beach bombshells, this one's for you! This illuminating, editor-approved dry oil is everything you'll need if you enjoy a bit of tanning. The body product has an SPF 30 sun protection and nourishes the skin with a luxurious touch of Rio radiance.

SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30, $38, sephora.com

COTZ Flawless Complexion SPF 50
COTZ Flawless Complexion SPF 50

No breakouts

If you're on the hunt for a blemish-free suncare protect, look no more! This lightweight formula provides broad spectrum UVA-UVB protection, while soothing & moisturizing. It's soft and sheer finish protects your sensitive skin and helps fight against premature aging. 

COTZ Flawless Complexion SPF 50, $23, ulta.com

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Wrinkle warrior

This top-rated SPF is loved by loyal skin enthusiast as an anti-aging holy grail. Targeting wrinkles, fine lines, and skin's dullness, it's a revolutionary formula helps brighten the skin correctly evens out your complexion. 

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $68, sephora.com

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Clear touch

This completely invisible sunscreen shields your face or body from damaging UVA and UVB rays. Its groundbreaking WetForce touch technology is water resistant for up to 80 hours.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $40, shiseido.com

Coola Sun Silk Drops,
Coola Sun Silk Drops,

All day protection

After-sun care is just as important as daily SPF application. The technology behind the silk drops helps prevent visible signs of aging from both indoor and outdoor daily aggressors.

Coola Sun Silk Drops, $48, lovelyskin.com

CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 for Face with Zinc Oxide
CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 for Face with Zinc Oxide

Derm-approved

Developed with dermatologists, this cult-favorite brand provides broad-spectrum protection with 100% mineral sunscreen that helps reflect the sun's damaging UVA/UVB rays for all Latina skin tones. Its hydrating formula provides a non-greasy and lightweight finish.

CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 for Face with Zinc Oxide, $15, ulta.com

Clinique Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Clinique Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Everyday wear

Looking for a daily SPF that’ll give you a weightless, no makeup, makeup look? This better-than-bare sunscreen looks perfect on all skin tones. Protect your natural beauty with this beauty buy which also blends flawlessly under makeup.

Clinique Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $20, ulta.com

Dermae Sensitive 3-in-1 Sunscreen SPF 30
Dermae Sensitive 3-in-1 Sunscreen SPF 30

Delicate feel

Infused with aloe vera extract and calming cucumber water, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing sunscreen helps keep skin smooth and refreshed. Its non-irritating formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

Derma E's Sensitive 3-in-1 Sunscreen SPF 30, $17, dermae.com

