Meghan Markle's most epic twinning moments with celebrity style icons

...
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle twinning
White on white

Amal and Meghan aren't only close friends; they're style buddies too. It's like they're interconnected through some fashion wavelength. Here, the two perfectly rock a white dress and nude stilettos - on separate occasions, of course. Trés chic! 

Back on black 

Clearly, Meghan and Amal are both attracted to long button down dresses. We love how they each styled them to perfection. 

Tucked shoulder 

A chic cape dress is the ultimate style for the sleek and stylish. 

Pretty in pink 

George Clooney and Prince Harry's wives both look stunning in pretty pastel pink. 

Celebrity-favorite corset

That time Sofia Vergara and the Duchess of Sussex opted for the same sequins corset by British brand Safiyaa.

Expecting royals

Meghan and Princess Diana both looked gorgeous wearing pine green colored coats while pregnant.

The timeless frock

Prince Harry's mother was a style force when it came to timeless pieces. Her style continues to be on-trend today. 

Bright color combo

Princess Di rocked the red and purple; the Duchess followed suit!

Twinning with Victoria Beckham

We love how both Meghan and Victoria opted for bright colored pumps. So glam!

