Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Meghan’s 38th birthday — the fouth one she celebrates with her Prince Charming! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a close friend back while the former Suits star was living and working in Canada. According to the Duke, he knew she was the one from their very first meeting, and despite the long distance, work commitments and media scrutiny, the couple is as happy as ever!

How Meghan will celebrate this special day (did we mention it’s her first one as a mom!?) is still a mystery, but having baby Archie Harrison and prince by her side is guaranteed to make it a special. Look back at the couple's fairytale love in the video below:

Loading the player...

RELATED: How Meghan Markle will celebrate her 38th birthday

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her first birthday as a royal by attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee, one of her hubby's best friends. The year before, in 2017, Meghan had celebrated with a trip to Africa alongside then-boyfriend, Prince Harry, and this year rumor has it the THE QUEEN (yes, you read that right) might be throwing Meghan a special party at her Balmoral estate.