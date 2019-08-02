How Meghan Markle will celebrate her 38th birthday

It’s been a whirlwind year for Meghan Markle. Since last August, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex embarked on her first royal tour, helped put together the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, inherited The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities patronages from Queen Elizabeth, became patron of Smart Works, guest edited British Vogue’s September Issue, and, of course, became a mother to son Archie Harrison. Needless to say, it's been a busy 12 months, and with the former American actress' birthday approaching on Sunday, August 4, the Duchess will reportedly celebrate with a "well-deserved day of rest."

Royal reporter Omid Scobie discussed the Suits alum’s potential 38th birthday plans in an interview with Katie Couric. "Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Scilly, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family,” he said.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals how many kids he and Meghan Markle want

Omid added, “The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie.”

Last year, Meghan spent her birthday attending the wedding of Harry's longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee. Meanwhile in 2016, the Duke whisked his then-American girlfriend off to Africa for her 36th birthday. This year's celebration will be the Duchess' first as a mother. The Sussexes welcomed their first child together in May. Archie’s arrival came shortly after the royal couple moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

MORE: You can order Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest artwork from Etsy

While the past year was a productive one for the Duchess, she recently made a bombshell confession about her life in the public eye. "Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate. I just wanted to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously,” American singer Pharrell Williams told Meghan at the London premiere of The Lion King, to which the Duchess replied, "Thank you, they don't make it easy."