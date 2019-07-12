View 8 pics | Fashion

Behold: 'The Lion King' fashion merchandise is just as fierce as you'd expect

Behold: 'The Lion King' fashion merchandise is just as fierce as you'd expect
Behold: 'The Lion King' fashion merchandise is just as fierce as you'd expect

© ASOS

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, The Lion King live-action remake is giving everyone a reason to celebrate the Disney classic. The film which stars Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba is inspiring a new wave of bold and colorful merchandise to rock in honor of the film’s premiere on July 18. Everything from striking beauty collections (Sir John’s gorgeous collection with Luminess Cosmetics!) to fashion and accessories, too! Ahead, we’ve compiled a number of cute and fun pieces including standout zebra-striped shorts, animal print hoop earrings, a jungle-printed one-piece and more just in time to show off your love for the film’s awaited premiere. It’s fashion, but with a The Lion King twist!

 

The Lion King circa 2019

We know it’s about a thousand degrees right now, but come fall you’ll want to rock this cropped jacket to all your social functions. The retro silhouette gives it an ‘80s vibe, but the oversized sleeves on the zip up are so 2019. Plus, with the film’s original imagery imprinted across the front, it shows you’re a true Lion King fan.

Disney's The Lion King x ASOS Design print jacket, $72

© ASOS

“In the Jungle” Fever

Not only is a single-shoulder bodysuit a perfect summertime piece, but this lively jungle print is a must have to channel your next tropical escape. Don’t have any plans? This one-piece alone is reason enough to book your next summer trip asap!

Disney's The Lion King x ASOS Design bodysuit, $35

© Gigi Burris

Hats off to the (Lion) King!

You know what they say: protect your face from the sun, and you’ll look ageless. From Gigi Burris Millinery comes this beautiful raffia sun hat complete with colorful beading inspired by the African Savannah as well as one of the film’s iconic characters, Rafiki.

Disney x Gigi Burris

© ASOS

Zebra-striped 2.0

To make a full set out of the shorts above is this adorable bandeau top to match. Now we’re talking!

Disney's The Lion King x ASOS Design bandeau top, $26

© ASOS

Zebra-striped

Whether you’re into the gym shorts trend or not, you’ll definitely want to make a statement in these super cute bottoms. The colorful pattern is a modern approach to classic zebra print, and it fits right in with the timeless animal print trend.

Disney's The Lion King x ASOS Design legging shorts, $35

© Call It Spring

Pride Purse

This stylish graphic bag proves you don’t have to have to go too far to show you're a fan of the Disney classic. This faux-leather crossbody features a long strap and ultra-chic pattern to keep you looking fierce.

Disney x Call It Spring Grub bag, $35

© Call It Spring

Roaring Baubles 

Leopard print hoops? Yes, please! There’s no question you’ll want to rock these pretty earrings time and time again. They go with everything!

Disney x Call It Spring Rafiki earrings, $13

© Stance

Simba-inspired

If your guy is also a fan of The Lion King, then perhaps a pair of fun, tribal inspired socks will get him to wear some colorful merch.

Stance Simba socks, $18

