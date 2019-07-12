Behold: 'The Lion King' fashion merchandise is just as fierce as you'd expect

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, The Lion King live-action remake is giving everyone a reason to celebrate the Disney classic. The film which stars Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba is inspiring a new wave of bold and colorful merchandise to rock in honor of the film’s premiere on July 18. Everything from striking beauty collections (Sir John’s gorgeous collection with Luminess Cosmetics!) to fashion and accessories, too! Ahead, we’ve compiled a number of cute and fun pieces including standout zebra-striped shorts, animal print hoop earrings, a jungle-printed one-piece and more just in time to show off your love for the film’s awaited premiere. It’s fashion, but with a The Lion King twist!
The Lion King circa 2019
We know it’s about a thousand degrees right now, but come fall you’ll want to rock this cropped jacket to all your social functions. The retro silhouette gives it an ‘80s vibe, but the oversized sleeves on the zip up are so 2019. Plus, with the film’s original imagery imprinted across the front, it shows you’re a true Lion King fan.
Disney's The Lion King x ASOS Design print jacket, $72