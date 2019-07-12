The Lion King recap: Queen B's new song, Disney's new clip and world-premiere scoop!

The Lion King is getting ready for its big screen debut on July 18, but in preparation for the big day, the world premiere has already taken place. On Tuesday, July 9 the cast of the film participated in the world premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California and got to see not only the film, but also the videoclip for The Circle of Life and Beyonce's new song, Spirit.

The red carpet event included star attendees like Beyoncé (who was twinning with daughter Blue Ivy), Seth Rogen, who plays Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard, who plays Sarabi, and Shahadi Wright Joseph, who plays young Nala.

Watch the video below to get a sneak peek into the Hollywood film premiere and discover what the stars had to say about their upcoming film.

The Walt Disney Studios film has a very talented cast that not only has extraordinary abilities for their roles, but they also have amazing vocal skills that make us feel goosebumps in every lyric of the song!

Beyoncé recorded Spirit, which in true Queen B fashion will inspire you to dream big and go after what you most desire, and the Disney Company premiered the first music clip of the movie, of course, for the iconic song The Circle of Life.