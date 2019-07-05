View 7 pics | Fashion

#StyleGoals: Stormi Webster, True Thompson and more best dressed celeb kids

Children, but make it ~fashion~. The apple didn’t fall far from the style tree for these celebrity kids. Following in the footsteps of their famous parents, these kids are embracing style thanks to their 'rents, sharing the moments with the world. Although they have yet to make their mark on the runway, these little style icons are quickly taking over there parents’ social media feeds with their #OOTD post or #Twinning moments.

The best part: they’re all in a league of their own. North West has set the bar high when it comes to style by taking some of her mother Kim Kardashian’s pieces and turning them into her home. Victoria and David Beckham’s children never miss a beat when it comes to being versatile. Scroll through to see the best dressed celebrity kids!

 

Emme Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's little lady is a budding fashionista. The 11-year-old has an outfit for every occasion which is mostly inspired by her mom's style. Who can forget her floral Dolce & Gabbana moment? 

True Thompson 

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little lady may be too young to pick her own outfits, but that hasn't stopped her from making her mark. Not only does True wear pretty dresses, onesies and gorgeous ensembles curated by mom, she has established her style brand with her hair wrap for every occasion. 

Kulture Kiari 

Cardi B and Offset's 11-month old princess is the perfect mix of her parents' style. The Press rapper shared that her little girl has already racked up a pretty pricey wardrobe. Following in her parents' footsteps, Kulture already has an eye for fine jewels. 

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl takes notes from her parents' style. Who could forget her matching moment in AstroWorld t-shirts with her dad or her and Kylie coordinating for big occasions. 

The best part of Stormi's style is her tiny (and always ~luxe~) handbags!

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-old daughter was born into style royalty and she knows it. Little Northie has created a style of her own. Influenced by her mother's iconic looks, her ballet classes or her mood, Northie has already established her style. 

Miles and Luna Stephens 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take full advantage of the fact that their children are their minis. Just like her mom, Luna always impresses in a lovely dress. Miles on the other hand, is more relaxed like his Grammy-winning father. How can we forget his mini tux moment?

The Beckham Children

It's no surprise that David and Victoria Beckham's children are in a style league of their own. Cruz, 14, Romeo, 16, and seven-year-old Harper are the definition of #stylegoals. The Beckhams put their fashion sense on display while sitting front row and center at fashion shows and at events with their parents. 

