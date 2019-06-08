In the midst of an incredible celebration, Jennifer Lopez officially kick-started her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour on Friday, June 7 at The Forum in Los Angeles. The singer/dancer/actress (aka the triple-threat!), who will turn 50 during the tour, has given fans much to look forward to in anticipation of the quite literal on-stage party! To no one's surprise, opening night went off without a hitch - it was simply unforgettable and saw JLo belting out her greatest hits, strutting her stuff in the sexiest outfits (and as to be expected, there were many outfit changes!) and JLo's fitness routine made the elaborate choreography look like a breeze! Despite all of this, there was one moment on-stage that blew everyone away.

Jennifer Lopez was blown away by daughter's talented performance Video: @jlo

Emme Muñiz, JLo and Marc Anthony's 11-year-old twin daughter, made her incredible singing debut on stage that night, donning a gorgeous red tulle gown that was a replica of her mom's own dress (and as you know, HOLA! USA loves twinning moments!). The little girl proceeded to stun the crowd by putting her vocal chords to full use as she joined mom in singing Limitless, one of the tracks from JLo's movie Second Act. The ‘Bronx Diva’ was blown away not only by Emme's indisputable singing talent but also by her child's confidence and presence on stage. Visibly moved and emotional, JLo dropped to her knees as her daughter really got the crowd going by hitting those difficult high notes.

And in a classic proud mama move, JLo shared the moving clip on her social media channels, captioning the video clip with, "I can’t take it!" And we are right there with you!

Fans of the Medicine singer responded in kind, showing the singer and her daughter much love with their own emotional reaction, some admitting they were brought to tears. Among the thousands of comments from netizens, a few celebrities chipped in as well including Spanish singer Luis Fonsi, TV host Zuleyka Rivera, DJ Steve Aoki y actress Jenna Dewan.

What can we say? Talent courses through their veins!

Undoubtedly Emme and twin brother Max, JLo and Marc Anthony's twins, have inherited their famous parent's talents, both of whom are renowned in both the entertainment and music industry. Through the famed ex-couple's social media accounts - and yes, even JLo's fiancé - many videos and stories have been shared showcasing the twin's talents throughout various activities including school festivals, talent shows and even when rehearsing with mama JLo.