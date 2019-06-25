Cardi B gifts daughter Kulture a $100K custom diamond necklace ahead of first birthday

Cardi B’s baby girl, Kulture Kiari turns one on July 10, but she’s already getting lavish gifts from her momma ahead of her upcoming birthday. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer took to social media to give a close up of a mega-sparkly diamond-encrusted necklace she bought for her 11-month-old featuring some adorable animated characters from her favorite show, Word Party. The 26-year-old thanked jeweler Eliantte for the custom luxury piece which reportedly cost her $100,000. “KULTURE new chain ❤️WORD PARTY its her fav ❤️Thanks @eliantte,” she wrote.

Cardi B loves to spoil her only child with lavish gifts Photo: @iamcardib

But this isn’t the first time Cardi splurges big on her only child. In the past, the rapper has spoiled her mini-me with expensive gifts one could only dream of. Back in January, the Please Me rapper shared a snap of herself flying in a private jet meanwhile, her then six-month-old was sound asleep in a stylish Versace onesie featuring a gold baroque print and valued at – wait for it– $830.

And because the new momma is all about being extra, the performer and her little one have matching mother-daughter Reeboks bedazzled with pink, gold and holographic Swarovski crystals – so cute! There’s no question the Dominican rapper treats her little girl extremely well as back in February, the I Like it singer showed off Kulture’s $3,600 plus designer wardrobe – including Versace and Gucci baby clothing.

But besides custom-made clothing and luxury pieces, Cardi is also thinking about her daughter’s future and education. In an interview with W Magazine, the Money rapper revealed, “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college." She added I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now."