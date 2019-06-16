True Thompson seems to always be living her best life, even from before she was born. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated her forthcoming birth with a stunning baby shower. Since True's first days, the Revenge Body star has taken True with her everywhere, and Khloé has even put aside her differences with Tristan in order for True to have a wonderful first birthday, awwww.

Over the weekend, Kardashian fans discovered something new about True… her jaw-dropping nursery! No wonder the one-year-old is always smiling and shining - she must get the best sleep in the world! Check it out:

Besides getting a good sleep and treats left and right, this nursery is just another gesture of how much the Kardashian-Jenner clan values family. Just last week, Kylie Jenner gave her followers a peek inside her daughter Stormi’s beautiful playroom, which is conveniently located inside Kylie's home office. In her video, the 21-year-old businesswoman even confessed that “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.” Can anyone say boss baby?!