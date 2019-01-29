View 4 pics | Fashion

Is Meghan Markle taking maternity style cues from Kim Kardashian?

...
© Getty Images

In the past few weeks, we've seen Meghan Markle absolutely dominate her maternity style. Her stunning black Givenchy gown she wore at the British Fashion Awards in December turned heads. Earlier this month, during her first engagement of the year, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by pairing a pretty and purple Babaton dress with a striking red Sentaler coat. And let's not forget that time she went full Hollywood by wearing a sequined gown during date night with Prince Harry. Point is, girl can work an outfit.

However, we've noticed the Duchess of Sussex might be (emphasis on might!) taking cues from another fashion icon: Kim Kardashian. Like Kim, Meghan is drawn to simple and elegant nude color schemes and is almost always spotted wearing an oversized coat. 

Need more proof? Scroll and see how Meghan's maternity outfits are basically mirroring Kim's pregnancy style!

 

The Caped Gown

On October 26, 2015, Kim rocked a caped Valentino gown at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex wore a striking blue caped Safiyaa dress during a state dinner in Fiji. 

© Getty Images

The High Neck Dress

Kim was spotted wearing a blush high neck dress paired with a pink satin tuxedo in 2015, but Meghan gave this outfit a royal (and affordable twist) when she paired her beige Armani coat with a high-neck maternity dress from H&M.   

© Getty Images

The Oversized Coat

One of Meghan's favorite clothing items? An oversized trench coat. At the end of her royal tour, she paired a Brandon Maxwell sheath dress with a Burberry trench. In 2015, Kim also sported the silhouette look with a body-con midi dress and a blush duster coat.  

© Getty Images

Neutral Ensemble 

Yes, Kim and Meghan's maternity style includes lots of coats, but one way they keep it fresh is by pairing options with simple colors. Kim wore a high waisted skirt, a beige top with her floor sweeping jacket. The Duchess of Sussex combined her Oscar de La Renta coat with a sleek black jersey dress by HATCH. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

