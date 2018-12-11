Meghan Markle threw away the royal rule book, not once, but twice on Monday evening. The Duchess of Sussex made a made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards to present the Designer of the Year award to her wedding dress designer and creative director of the brand, Clare Waight Keller. Meghan looked stunning as ever in a chic one-shoulder gown by Givenchy which showed off her growing baby bump. However, the 37-year-old royal exuded her cool-girl style with a modern detail – a glossy deep plum nail color, which isn’t the royals’ preferred nail color of choice.

The Duchess opted for a glossy deep plum nail polish

The Duchess of Sussex stayed true to her refined style as she kept her look sleek and polished with her hair slicked back in a low bun and accessorized with minimal gold jewelry. Her bold, almost-black nail polish gave an edgy, cool-girl touch to the ensemble – perfect for a fashion event. Meghan went against the traditional as it is long-established to see female members of the royal family step out with a pale or sheer manicure. Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton are believed to favor Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail polish which is a sheer pale pink color and Meghan herself usually goes for nude shades.

Meghan looked stunning as ever in a one-shoulder Givenchy gown

This isn't the first time the Duchess has chosen to wear a darker nail color. It seems she's fond of rich hues since she was also snapped wearing a dark crimson shade on her toes for a luncheon at the Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, during her recent overseas tour with Prince Harry. Again, she wore the bold pedicure with a head-to-toe black look.

On her glam night out Monday, Meghan managed to break royal style protocol – again, when she participated in a photo booth session with her honoree, Clare and Hollywood star Rosamund Pike. A photo booth is never seen at royal events, but that didn’t stop Meghan from flashing a smile while sweetly cradling her baby bump in the cute black-and-white boomerang. The pic was shared on Instagram on the British Fashion Council but appears to have been removed. From time to time it feels like Meghan’s Hollywood days aren’t entirely left behind.

The former Suits star likes to surprise us with unexpected fashion choices – like a pair of edgy heeled combat boots by Stuart Weitzman she wore during her Australia tour with Prince Harry, or the Reformation number that featured a daring thigh-high slit. Nonetheless, we think Meghan always looks fab!