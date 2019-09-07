View 15 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/15
Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter
Next

Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter
Eva Lonogoria and Marcia Cross
© Getty Images

Eva Lonogoria and Marcia Cross

¡Hola Septiembre! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around (like NYFW and the US Open), the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during this "back to school week." Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Mini Housewives reunion!

We didn't know how desperate we were for this mini Desperate Housewives reunion until it happened! Former co-stars (and Wisteria Lane residents) Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria had a glam gathering during the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 6. Eva supported cancer survivor Marcia, who was honored at the gala. Both actresses looked lovely in their respective evening wear, hugging each other and smiling together as the cameras flashed.

RELATED: Eva Longoria gets real about that Desperate Housewives feud

Sarah Jessica Parker and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
© Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Spellbound and the city

Expelliarmus! Potterhead Sarah Jessica Parker flexed her magic skills at the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takeover event in Times Square, NYC on Friday, September 6. The A-lister helped celebrate the play's global expansion in what's been dubbed the "biggest Times Square takeover on record."

Winnie Harlow NYC fashion
© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow NYC fashion

Iconic evening

Winnie Harlow was among glittering guests at Belvedere Vodka's Harper's Bazaar ICONS party. The coutured up model stopped by the brand's bar inside the Plaza Hotel on September 6 in NYC.

Alessandra Ambrosio gown
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio gown

Pink link

Alessandra Ambrosio also stunned at the 2019 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party with Moët & Chandon. The Brazilian model gave us life in a sultry pink Julien Macdonald link cut-off gown. 

Camila Cabello Elle
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello Elle

Brave and bold

Camila Cabello belted her heart out during an intimate performance at ELLE’s Women in Music event, which honored the "brave and bold" artists in their October issue.

GALLERY: ALL THE MUST-SEE STAR PHOTOS FROM NYFW 2019

Cara Santana
© Getty Images

Cara Santana

Semi Suite

Cara Santana and her friend Steph Shep made for chic spectators during the 2019 US Open Women’s Semifinals match between Serena Williams and Elina Svitolina. The pair took a swanky seat alongside fellow high profile attendees in the Grey Goose Suite.

sunny-usopen
© @sunny

sunny-usopen

Enjoy the view

Sunny Hostin made her husband Emmanuel's "birthday wishes" come true by taking him to the jam-packed US Open match.

Jamie Chung
© Jacqueline Romano for Heineken

Jamie Chung

Heineken, hunny

Jamie Chung lounged in the Heineken suite during the highly-anticipated Serena Williams vs. Elina Svitolina match on September 5 at the US Open.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique

match made in heaven

Shakira and Gerard Piqué went on their first public date in a while on September 5. The Colombian superstar and Barcelona FC player jetted to NYC to support their friend Rafael Nadal in the US Open, and sizzled up the stands with their PDA.

MORE: All the details of their romantic date!

Nicky Hilton collection
© BFA

Nicky Hilton collection

Living room launch

Nicky Hilton gave special guests a very intimate preview of her Nicky Hilton x French Sole FW19 collection. The designer and her husband James Rothschild hosted loved ones and industry insiders at their stunning apartment. Guests were pampered as they toasted Nicky with Moet & Chandon Minis, and indulged in Petrossian Caviar and sweet treats by Laduree.

Zendaya Macys
© Jamie McCarthy

Zendaya Macys

Big spender

Macy's Herald Square buzzed with fans on September 4 as Zendaya made an appearance. The Spider-Man: Far From Home leading lady celebrated the launch of Idôle, the fragrance she collaborated on with Lancôme.

She was presented with a $100,000 donation to Lancôme’s initiative Write Her Future, which aims to empower women with literacy programs in the US. The funds will be used to launch the Write Her Future Institute.

Andy Roddick
© Jacqueline Romano for Heineken

Andy Roddick

What a serve!

The U.S. Open's Heineken Red Star Patio Café had a special guest bartender this week. Andy Roddick surprised fans in between the day and night sessions by hopping behind the bar and serving up drinks.

Cara Delevingne
© @caradelevingne

Cara Delevingne

Throwin' shade

Cara Delevingne took a break from her Carnival Row London press tour to showcase a fashion-forward pair of sunnies from the Privé Revaux x Ashley Benson, Benzo collection. Keeping a chic demeanor in an all-black ensemble, the oversized Victoria sunglasses were the perfect accessory: matching and supportive of Ashley!

Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness
© Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness

Broin' out

We're hardcore shipping this friendship! Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness hung out in Arthur Ashe Stadium's Mercedes-Benz VIP Suite at the U.S. Open on September 3 in NYC and we loved every minute.

Joel Edgerton
© WireImage

Joel Edgerton

Mossy mood

Joel Edgerton blended into the step and repeat at his The King film photocall quite nicely. The actor opted for a cyan suit, complemented by a matching IWC Portofino Chronograph watch, at the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries