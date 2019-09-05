Shakira and Gerard Piqué enjoy a tennis date at the US Open 

We hadn't seen them together in public for a while, but recently Shakira and Barcelona FC player Gerard Piqué gave the world a glimpse of their love in their last outing as a couple. The Colombian singer and the soccer star traveled to New York to support their good old pal Rafa Nadal, who played against Argentine Diego Schwartzman at the US Open. This time, the couple decided to leave their adorable children, 4-year-old Sasha and 6-year-old Milan, at home to enjoy a date with some sweet PDA.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira make Forbes´ highest paid women in music list

The couple held hands while watching the match

Shakira and Gerard arrived at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens just some minutes after the game started. Smiling and looking at each other with adoration, they demonstrated they are as in love as the first day they met when the singer was shooting her Waka, Waka video in 2010. “I met her in Madrid while we were getting ready for the South Africa World Cup and asked her for her number,” Gerard recalled during an interview for Fora de Série TV program. “I asked her what was the weather like as we were arriving in South Africa four days later than her,” explained the player while admitting it was a silly question. Ultimately, it worked out! “She went very into detail about how cold it was and we arranged to meet at the final, even though I didn't know if we would be playing. But we did, she sang, and we won!”

The singer tenderly stroke her boy´s face

Gerard, who looked super dapper in a dark blue suit, was very attentive to his girl and appeared to be explaining some of the games' rules to the blonde beauty. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona star will attend an event at the Sony Square Building in Manhattan on September, 5, to promote the new Davis Cup, a tennis tournament organized by his company Kosmos.

RELATED: Shakira is unrecognizable as she celebrates this career milestone

On another occasion, Shakira appeared to share a confidence with the famous player