NYFW 2019: All the must-see star-studded events that are giving us major FOMO

NYFW 2019: All the must-see star-studded events that are giving us major FOMO
NYFW 2019: All the must-see star-studded events that are giving us major FOMO

Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most
Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most
Yara Shahidi NYFW
© Max Lakner / BFA.com

Yara Shahidi NYFW

New York Fashion Week has officially begun! During these next few days, New York City will become a hub for all things fashion and glam.

Of course, the runways will be dazzling with this season's hottest designs, but besides the countless catwalks, NYFW is the place to be if you want to spot a celebrity. From Hollywood icons and bombshell supermodels to reality TV stars and music idols, the Big Apple will be buzzing with your favorite celebs.

Keep scrolling to see all the VIP events and runway shows, these A-listers attended (and most likely took a selfie!)... 

 

Emily Ratajkowski
© Max Lakner / BFA.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

The 28-year-old model was awarded the Fashion Entrepreneur award at the Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

Tyler Cameron
© Max Lakner / BFA.com

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette star—who is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid—was seated front row at The Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

Zendaya
© Max Lakner / BFA.com

Zendaya

Zendaya

The Euphoria actress was also awarded at the Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Media Awards with the Fashion Force award. For the special occasion, Zendaya wore a suede maroon suit paired with a matching chic beret. 

Candice Swanepoel
© Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel

The supermodel rocked a white body-hugging dress featuring a thigh-high slit when she attended the Fiji Water x Fashion Media Awards. 

Camila Cabello
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

The 22-year-old singer belted out some tunes in an intimate performance at ELLE’s Women in Music event, which honored the “brave and bold” female artists of the October issue.

Jameela Jamil
© Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil

Together with Elle’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and E! Entertainment, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil hosted and played DJ for ELLE’s Women in Music event. The swanky soiree saw other A-listers, including Charlie Puth and Tituss Burgess.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
© Victoria's Secret

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

The reggaetonero and his date were part of the star-studded guest list at the Victoria's Secret Bombshell Intense NYFW Launch Party.

Nicole Williams
© Victoria's Secret

Nicole Williams

Nicole Williams

The WAGS Miami star also arrived at launch party with a fierce two-piece black leather set.

Sara Sampaio
© Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio

Supermodel Sara Sampaio hosted Victoria's Secret Bombshell Intense NYFW Launch Party wearing a black silk (sultry!) dress.

Priyanka Chopra
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The brunette beauty was spotted wearing a gorgeous maroon dress at Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L’Avenue.

Dascha Polanco
© Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

The actress switched up her look when she attended Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L’Avenue with a short bob.

Elie Tahari front row fashion week
© Getty Images

Elie Tahari front row fashion week

Elie Tahari

Deliah Belle, Chanel Iman, Katie Holmes and Jamie Chung all sat front row at Elie Tahari’s runway show in Spring Studios.

Dascha Polanco
© Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

Dascha arrived to the E!, ELLE, and IMG NYFW kick-off party hosted by TRESemmé with style. The Dominican-American actress wore a gold dress with the words, “I was young I needed the money,” worn across the gown.

