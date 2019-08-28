View 3 pics | Back to story

Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!

...
Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!
You're reading

Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!

1/3
Stormi Webster steals the show during her first red carpet appearance
Next

Stormi Webster steals the show during her first red carpet appearance
Camila Cabello SNL
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello SNL

Camila Cabello is making her Saturday Night Live debut on October 12.

Camila Cabello SNL appearance
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello SNL appearance

The singer will join Stranger Things actor David Harbour who is set to host. 

Camila Cabello
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello

#Shawmila fans are hoping Shawn Mendes joins the songstress to sing Señorita.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries