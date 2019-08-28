Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!

View Galleries
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
MTV VMAs 2019: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...
Camila Cabello watching Shawn Mendes perform is the most adorable thing ever
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have yet to confirm that they're ~officially~ dating, but let's be honest, these two are definitely an item...
The sexiest looks at the 2019 MTV VMAS
All the red carpet looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs