9 quotes from Camila Cabello on love, feeling sexy and life
We can all agree that Camila Cabello is having a year. She a) had major success as a solo artist with her first self-titled album, b) She's already working on her sophomore album, which promises to be amazing  c) she's currently caught up in the romance of the year with fellow artist Shawn Mendes

So yeah—we, the people can learn a thing or two from the Cuban-American singer. At just 22-years-old, Camila is already incredibly wise and knows how to deal with whatever life throws at her. 

Keep scrolling to read some of her most inspirational quotes that you'll probably want to jot down somewhere.

 

On having two identities

"I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camilas in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by."

On Latinx culture

“I’m really happy that we’re at a point now in culture where little girls can see themselves being represented in Aladdin or The Little Mermaid. I think that is so important."

On traveling

"I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is."

On self-worth

"You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always—and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is."

On living every day like it's a new day

"Every single day really is a blank page; and that thought is both terrifying and exactly what it means to be alive."

On love

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

On working towards your dream

"I really believe who we are and how we act is just a story we tell ourselves, and at any point you can change that story into a better one, it just takes work."

On having two different sides

"Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one—the kind of introverted, shy one—and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy."

On quotes

“Nothing makes me cry as easily as a song. Nothing lights my soul on fire more than an amazing quote."

