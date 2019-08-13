View 3 pics | Back to story

2019 MTV VMAs: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage

J Balvin and Bad Bunny performing at the VMAs
J Balvin and Bad Bunny have been announced as performers at the 2019 MTV VMAs. 

Camila Cabelllo, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will also perform. It's unknown if the duo will do their hit single Señorita

Rosalîa performance
Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will also hit the stage. Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

