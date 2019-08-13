2019 MTV VMAs: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage

View Galleries
-
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...
-
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the hosts of 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are the morning trio you didn’t know you needed in your life. The A-list stars are set to take...
-
Shakira is unrecognizable as she celebrates this career milestone
Shakira is celebrating an important milestone in her career. The Hips Don’t Lie songstress took to her social media to celebrate the 20th...
-
Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party
Shawn Mendes received special birthday wishes (and kisses) from someone very special. The In My Blood singer celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday,...
-
J Balvin and Bad Bunny take the stage to kick off a series of inspiring concerts in Texas
J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage for a great cause! The Que Pretendes singers headlined day one of the Univision Uforia Latino Mix live concert...