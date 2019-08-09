View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian get wild during makeup tutorial

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian get wild during makeup tutorial
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian get wild during makeup tutorial

Kylie Jenner
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is turning 22 on August 10.

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido

Before her birthday, boyfriend Travis Scott surprised her with millions of rose petals flowered around her house. 

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido

Rumors are swirling that the pair are getting married this weekend in Europe. 

Kylie Jenner
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner

Before her birthday, Kylie filmed a makeup tutorial with her sister Khloe Kardashian while they drank tequila and Redbull.

Kylie Jenner
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner

The danced, laughed and screamed while they're friend watched.

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner y Khloé Kardashian en su tutorial de maquillaje más divertido

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have always been close sisters.

