Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Finally, a name! What did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their fourth baby?
Finally, a name! What did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their fourth baby?
Breast Cancer Research Foundation's annual Hot Pink Party
Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party

This week we got UPFRONT and personal with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh with friends or hitting up lavish events like the Cannes Film Festival, you can bet these stars always shine when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Hot Pink Party

The highly-anticipated Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party raised a whopping $6 million for research in its 25th incarnation. Not only was the important outing worthwhile, but it was extremely star-studded, with Global Ambassador of Estée Lauder’s breast cancer campaign Elizabeth Hurley taking on hosting duties. Among various highlights, attendees witnessed a special performance by 16-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, producer and songwriter David Foster, who spontaneously sang with his love Katharine McPhee.

Renée Zellweger What/If
Renée Zellweger What/If

LBD

Renée Zellweger is back with vengeance in Netflix's neo-noir thriller What/If. The Academy Award winner looked stunning in this long-sleeved little black dress as she promoted the show with her cast at The London in L.A.

Julia Roberts style
Julia Roberts style

Sweetheart surprise!

You can't beat a surprise appearance from America's sweetheart Julia Roberts. The smiley star popped by the ASCAP Awards in Beverly Hills on May 16 to introduce Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, the brother-sister team who were being honored with the performing rights organization’s Vanguard Award. Billie complemented her zany looked with the Bermuda sunglasses by Privé Revaux, shielding her from Julia's bright smile.

Alessandra Ambrosio style
Alessandra Ambrosio style

Casual Cannes clothes

You most likely saw Alessandra Ambrosio's red hot Cannes carpet look, but what does she rock on her downtime in France? The former Victoria's Secret Angel proved she's always fashionable, stepping out in more casual striped-fare alongside boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.

Giancarlo Chersich, DJ Luian, Darlyn Portes, Ozuna and Casper Smart

Giancarlo Chersich, DJ Luian, Darlyn Portes, Ozuna and Casper Smart

Party of five!

Giancarlo Chersich, DJ Luian, Darlyn Portes, Ozuna and Casper Smart gathered for a group pic while on the set of Que Leon 2 (Los Leones) in NYC.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, mom
Amal Clooney, George Clooney, mom

We are family!

Amal Clooney certainly knows how to rock a red carpet, but her accessories at the Catch-22 premiere in London this week were on fleek: her movie star husband George and her beautiful mother, Baria Alamuddin! The human rights barrister looked stunning in a Ralph and Russo dress, the design duo that also made the Duchess of Sussex's incredible engagement gown.

RELATED: Amal is a real-life mermaid with her latest red carpet look

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Reese Witherspoon was the fairest host of them all at the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party on May 15. The Legally Blonde beauty MCed the pretty event at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves
Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves

Ageless A-listers

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry made for a chic duo at the special screening of Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15 in Hollywood. Halle showed off her legs for days in a sleek leather romper.

Javier Bardem Cannes
Javier Bardem Cannes

Seaside chat

Javier Bardem was surrounded by starry photos as he sat down to chat with the HFPA at the Nikki Beach pop up at the Cannes Film Festival.

MORE: Javier said working with his wife Penelope Cruz made THIS happen to him as an actor

Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton
Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton

Oceanfront Optics

This drop-dead-famous trio also popped by the sunny Cannes pop up. Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton enjoyed ocean views and discussed The Dead Don’t Die with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

Dapper debut

Shawn Mendes looked like a true rockstar while headlining at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on May 14 during an exclusive concert for Verizon Up members. To the crowd's delight, he performed his new single If I Can’t Have You for the first time live!

George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney

Date night!

It seems Amal and George Clooney spent the week celebrating his series Catch-22. Seen here, the A-listers graced the carpet at The Space Moderno Cinema on May 13 in Rome, Italy with their usual glamour (although no momma this time!).

Michelle Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Michelle Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Making a difference

Michelle Williams and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley traveled to Guatemala for a cause close to their hearts. The talents joined forces with non-profit CARE, the leading international organization working to save lives, end poverty and achieve social justice around the world by empowering women and girls.

Sofia Carson style
Sofia Carson style

Got a secret?

The Perfectionists star Sofia Carson was a pretty little liar at the Disney 2019 Upfront Experience live from Lincoln Center in NYC on May 14. The actress rocked a billowing black-and-white number on the carpet and to the reception, which took palce at the historic Tavern on the Green. 

Desus Nice, Tracy Morgan and The Kid Mero
Desus Nice, Tracy Morgan and The Kid Mero

Squat and repeat

Desus Nice, Tracy Morgan and The Kid Mero showed us there are many ways to work a step and repeat backstage at The 23rd Annual Webby Awards on May 13 in NYC.

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian,
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian,

They woke up like this!

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian represented their family at the NBCUniversal Upfront. The Keeping up with The Kardashians trio looked beyond glam, flaunting their own personal style at the a.m. presentation as they dicussed their upcoming E! season.

This Is Us
This Is Us

This is them

Family portrait! This Is Us favorites Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore posed for a stunning cast picture at the NBCUniversal Upfronts.

90210 cast
90210 cast

They're back!

Can't you hear the theme song? The residents of everyone's favorite zip code are back in action. Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Brian Austin Green had people buzzing as they walked the 2019 Fox Upfront carpet to promote their show BH90210 at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13 in NYC.

Jaime Foxx and daughter
Jaime Foxx and daughter

Father-daugher dreamin'

Just a pair of Foxxs at FOX! Jaime Foxx had a special date at the Upfront: his daughter Corinne Foxx. The sweet relatives blended nicely in their monochromatic attire.

sergio garcia
sergio garcia

He's 'All In'

Sergio Garcia was all smiles as he commemorated his 20 year anniversary as an Adidas brand ambassador. The PGA Tour star marked the occasion with a limited edition throwback polo designed from the moment he burst onto the scene jumping up the fairways at the ‘99 PGA Championship after hitting a shot from behind a tree with his eyes closed.

