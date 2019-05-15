View 12 pics | Fashion

Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!

...
Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!
You're reading

Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!

1/12
Priyanka Chopra’s easy tricks you need to apply to your spring wardrobe ASAP
Next

Priyanka Chopra’s easy tricks you need to apply to your spring wardrobe ASAP
Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Every year the 2019 Cannes Film Festival gathers the film industry’s A-listers, and like all movie premieres, we can’t get enough of their glamorous looks. Pretty ruffles, whimsical tulle and shiny sparkles are gracing the red carpet. Scroll through the gallery and see what the stars are wearing in our complete Cannes fashion round-up.

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Insert heart eyes emoji! The former Victoria's Secret Angel was one hot lady in red wearing a draped Julien x Gabriela dress for the Les Miserables red carpet.

Bella Hadid
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

The gorgeous top model was pure elegance at the Rocketman premiere. She wore a tulle tiered dress by Christian Dior. The dreamy gown shows off an asymmetrical halter neckline which adds a daring touch to her look.

MORE: Cannes 2019: The glitziest red carpet looks from opening night

Dita Von Teese
© Getty Images

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese

Dita was breathtaking in a dark gown with lace overlay. And the burlesque model and dancer never forgets her signature red hot lippie. Gorgeous!

Elton John
© Getty Images

Elton John

Elton John

Sir Elton John could not be a no-show to the premiere of the film inspired by his life, Rocketman. The man of the hour was his usual fashionable self alongside husband David Furnish in a dark suit and tinted heart-shaped sunglasses. 

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Eva is known to be a stunner on the red carpet and the Cannes red carpet was no exception. The actress-turned-director looked flawless in a one shoulder metallic number featuring a curve-hugging silhouette and tassel details. 

Julianne Moore
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

Julianne literally shined on the Rocketman red carpet in a metallic silver dress layered under a delicate pink cape. 

MORE: Selena Gomez turns heads in a stunning two-piece at Cannes Film Festival

Richard Madden and Taron Egerton
© Getty Images

Richard Madden and Taron Egerton

Richard Madden and Taron Egerton

The stars of Rocketman were one deviously handsome pair. Richard looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo while Taron switched things up with a textured velvet jacket.

Shailene Woodley
© Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley

Shailene struck a fierce pose at the premiere of Rocketman in a sleek cashmere coat by Dior Haute Couture. The actress wore black shorts underneath her gown and finished it off by wearing classic black pumps. 

Sririta Jensen
© Getty Images

Sririta Jensen

Sririta Jensen

Talk about making a red carpet statement! Sririta was a violet vision in a whimsical Michael Cinco layered tulle gown.  

Elle Fanning
© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

For the Les Miserables premiere, Elle evoked major spring vibes in a voluptuous botanical Valentino gown. The floral number features a plunging neckline and pretty oversized sleeves.

Miles Teller and Keiynan Lonsdale
© Getty Images

Miles Teller and Keiynan Lonsdale

Miles Teller and Keiynan Lonsdale

The former Divergent stars looked extra sharp in a black tuxedo for the premiere of 5B. 

Priyanka Chopra
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Wowza! Mrs. Jonas dazzled in a custom black and rose gold design by Roberto Cavalli. The strapless number features a long train and sexy high slit. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries