Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!

View Galleries
-
Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet
-
Eva Longoria takes baby Santi to the Cannes beach – but look how much he hates the sand!
Since she’s in town to attend the Cannes film festival, Eva Longoria thought she’d make the most of the beautiful location and squeeze in a fun...
-
Lights, camera action! All the celebrity highlights as Cannes kicks off
Following the major Latin music triumph at Coachella this year, we're even more excited to see that the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera...
-
From Priyanka Chopra to Michelle Obama, see how celebrities are reacting to baby Sussex's arrival
-
Best Royal Style: From Kate Middleton to Queen Letizia, get inspired by these stylish royals