Javier Bardem admits working with wife Penélope Cruz made him grow as an actor

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem did date night in style! The Assassination of Gianni Versace star and her leading man cozied up on the red carpet at the 2018 Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid on Saturday, February 3. Penélope turned heads on the carpet as she flashed her toned legs in a white gown by Atelier Versace. Javier, 48 looked equally impressive, as he stood next to his wife of seven years in a classic tux. The Spanish duo had a lot to celebrate during the evening as they both received nominations for their roles in their latest film Loving Pablo.

VIEW GALLERY Penélope stunned in Versace during the 2018 Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid Photo: Getty Images

In the film, Javier plays infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar and the 42-year-old actress plays his lover Virginia Vallejo. During the ceremony, Javier opened up about starring next to his real-life love. “It was good, she’s obviously an actress that I get along well with,” he told reporters. “It’s easy, but at the same time there’s an extra challenge of going beyond the personal and diving into the fictional and it’s scary because it forces you to go the extra step, but it also makes you grow as an actor.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star continued: “It makes you work another set of mechanisms that perhaps with another actor or actress you wouldn’t work the same way.” When it comes to receiving a nomination for his performance, Javier was pleased to share it with the mother of his two children. “Well who better to share it, right? We’re good, we’re calm,” he noted. “As you get older, you get more excited for your peers’ recognition”

VIEW GALLERY Penélope and her husband were nominated for their roles in Loving Pablo Photo: Getty Images

When asked if he thought he and his wife would take home both statues, he quipped: “No, I don’t think we will unless we steal them! And hey, anything can happen!” Penélope, who shares son Leo, seven, and four-year-old Luna with the actor, echoed her husband’s sentiments about their nominations. “It’s very special. It was a movie that was tough to bring to life,” she said. “Difficult characters for which we had to touch very painful places, and to have survived that and to have had the angel, Fernando Leon, who has taken such good care of us and has been a good friend of ours for many years, but it was a tough experience that the three of us lived together.”

As for sharing the screen with her husband, the Spanish beauty added: "We had already worked together, but it’s true that this project scared me more than the past because of its characters. But I don’t have any traumatic memories from it at all, I recall it as a beautiful adventure for all of us. The Spanish team, the Colombian team, we had to work a lot because it’s a film that was supposed to take three months to shoot and we had to do it in two, and everyone gave their all and we have nothing but good memories from the experience."