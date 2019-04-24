View 11 pics | Celebrities

11 things we learned from Victoria Secret's first curvy model Lorena Duran's Instagram

11 things we learned from Victoria Secret's first curvy model Lorena Duran's Instagram
11 things we learned from Victoria Secret's first curvy model Lorena Duran's Instagram

This week, Victoria's Secret announced groundbreaking news—the lingerie brand has added Lorena Duran to join the VS family, making her the company's first plus size model.

"I am happy and proud of this new job. It's time for diversity. Thanks to all the team @victoriassecret for making my dreams come true," the 25-year-old Spanish model wrote on her Instagram.

Besides being drop dead gorgeous, Spanish and becoming Victoria's Secret first plus-size model, there's not much known about the brunette beauty. So naturally, we did a deep dive into her Instagram and learned several facts.

From her love of traveling to her obsession with Harry Potter, these are eleven things we discovered from the new VS model.

 

1. She's a natural beauty

Throughout Lorena Duran's feed, there are pictures where she's sporting makeup free looks. And (obvi) she looks gorgeous!

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

MORE: Meet Lorena Duran, the first curvy model to join Victoria's Secret 

2. She loves the beach

Specifically beaches in South Africa. The brunette bombshell posted a photo of herself enjoying a beach day in Camps Bay Beach, which is off the coast of Cape Town.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

3. She loves to travel

Speaking of foreign cities, Lorena is a huge fan of traveling to different cities. According to her seriously beautiful Insta, she's visited Hawaii, Cape Town, Germany, Sweden, New York and Paris.  

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

MORE: Victoria's Secret announces their newest angel - Barbara Palvin

4. She eats what she wants

Burgers? Check. Milkshakes? Double check. Ice cream sundaes? Of course! Lorena isn't afraid to indulge her sweet tooth.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

5. She's a Harry Potter fan

The Victoria's Secret model visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and, of course, took a picture in front of Hogwarts like a true fan.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

6. And a Disney lover

It's not just the Hogwarts castle; Lorena also loves the majestic Cinderella castle in Disney. 

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

MORE: Barbara Palvin reveals her parents' initial reaction to becoming a VS angel and Dylan's surprise

7. She loves spending time with her family

Besides traveling and modeling, Lorena spends a lot of time with her family. In this picture, she's spending time with her younger cousin...and a hamster.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

8. And she has a tattoo to prove it

The 25-year-old model has a small tattoo of three stick figures that represent her family.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

9. She loves animals

During her trip to Thailand, Lorena spent time with the region's elephants.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

10. She's extremely flexible...and an adrenaline junkie

This year, she took a trip to Bloukrans Bridge, the world's highest commercial bridge bungee jumping, to enjoy a bungee jumping session with a friend. Before falling 709 feet, the supermodel made sure to stretch, showing off her flexibility.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

11. She's goofy and enjoys life

Sure she's beautiful and elegant, but most of all, Lorena likes to have fun. Whether she's traveling abroad, spending time with her family or just enjoying a pool day, the supermodel is always enjoying life. And the proof is in the Insta feed.

 

Photo: Instagram/imlorenaduran

