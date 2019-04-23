For many years, the iconic lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret showcased its best designs on some of the most famous models in the world, the same models who walked the runway of Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. The company is now embracing a shapely, curvier figure and has recruited Lorena Duran to join the ranks.

The Spanish model has become the first curvy woman to join the lingerie, beauty and womenswear company, joining the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, both of whom recently retired from the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

On her Instagram profile, the twenty-five-year-old shared her emotion in being selected. “I am happy and proud of this new job. It's time for diversity. Thanks to all the team @victoriassecret for making my dreams come true," she wrote under a series of photographs in which she poses for the brand for the very first time.

Lorena’s followers congratulated her in the comments section of her social media channel, and the Spanish beauty replied to the kind comments by reciprocating with a message of her own. “I want to thank you for the support and love received these days, to all of you, to my work team and my family. A lot of love surrounds me all and in these moments I can only say THANK YOU,” she wrote.

Lorena has worked as a plus size model since age 17 and has modeled for brands such as Asos, Zalando, El Corte Ingles, Intimissimi, Violenta Mango and most recently for the collection designed by Sofia Vergara.

Lorena became part of the Victoria's Secret team shortly after Dylan Sprouse's girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, came onboard. Barbara has worked for the brand before and was announced as a plus size model when the news became office, which stirred strong feelings among fans and netizens. According to them, Barbara is far from fitting the plus size label.

The era of diversity

Apart from Lorena, the lingerie firm also recruited Alexina Graham recently, who is also making history for being the first red-haired model to become a Victoria's Secret's angel.

“This is insane!! What a dream come true! Never in my wildest imagination did I think that this would become my reality. Angel Status?!?! WOW. Thank you Victoria's Secret for believing in this Red Head, I am so honored to be art of the @victoriassecret family. Can't wait for what's to come," reads Alexina's caption, where she announced that she would officially join the famous brand.