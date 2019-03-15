From Lele Pons to Taylor Swift: The best styles at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

View 5 pics | Celebrities

...
Last night, the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in LA and brought together the hottest stars for a night full of music and fun!

There were lit performances (Hey, Alicia Keys, hey, Ariana Grande!) and plenty of star power to go around. The Backstreet Boys posed on the red carpet together and Shay Mitchell arrived with a blonde head of hair. Also, a literal robot  award presented one of the award of the night.

But enough about the awards—last night was all about the fashion. All the celebrities arrived looking fresh as heck and did not disappoint with their sartorial choices. From Lele Pons' take on the tuxedo outfit to Taylor Swift looking like a unicorn dream come true, these are all the A-listers that made a fashion statement.

 

The 22-year-old Venezuelan star left her go-to bikini at home and opted for a sleek tuxedo-inspired look. But instead of trousers, she paired short shorts with her silver-lapeled black blazer. 

What's better than a black jumpsuit? A black jumpsuit with a statement. Jackie's cut-out jumpsuit featured the words, "faster, faster, faster." 

Shay Mitchell glammed out by pairing her diamond encrusted dress and coat combo with bleach blonde hair.

The 29-year-old singer looked like a literal cotton candy dream come true with her pastel-hued holographic romper. 

Didn't you hear? Animal print is in. Heidi Klum paired her sleeveless cheetah print dress with (obvi) cheetah print thigh high boots.

