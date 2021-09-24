We partied with J Balvin in Las Vegas and this is how it all went down!

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that no one throws a party like J Balvin!

This time we attended the sold out J Balvin Neon experience in Las Vegas, brought to life by Pollen Presents, diving into the singer’s universe for a three-day unforgettable musical journey, especially curated by J Balvin himself, which included a star-studded lineup, immersive entertainment venues, and special surprises at the brand new Resorts World.

The Colombian icon is taking over the globe with his NEON brand, giving fans the opportunity to step into his universe alongside his favorite friends and performers, including Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo and more, choosing Las Vegas as the first destination for the first-ever NEON experience.

Starting Thursday night with a pool party at the exclusive Ayu Dayclub, the venue immediately transported us to the most unique carnival, filled with neon and color, dancers on stilts welcomed the guests to an outdoor space, where fans of Karol G from all over the world waited excited to see her perform her hit songs, including Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj.

The undeniable success of this multi-day curated travel experience in Vegas was initially planned as a two weekend event, however with 9,000 people wanting to enjoy the party, J Balvin NEON included an extra weekend, giving guests the perfect opportunity to make friends, enjoy all the perks of luxury hotels, experience the city’s unique nightlife and make unforgettable memories, all while attending exclusive events, watching incredible performances, and staying right in the middle of it all.

Continuing our Vegas adventure, Friday evening started with Matt Paris, Cornetto, and the legendary Jowell & Randy, getting the party started for a headline performance by our host, J Balvin.

The singer gave the fans everything they were looking for, singing all night and showing his appreciation for everyone in the audience, even inviting Jowell & Randy to the stage, performing his hit songs ‘Reggaetón,’ ‘Ay Vamos,’ ‘Mi Gente’ and ‘Con Altura’ featuring Rosalia.