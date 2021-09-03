J Balvin is taking his NEON Experience to Mexico! The star lineup includes Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, and more

J Balvin is taking the fifth installment of his NEON experience to Mexico! The reggaeton superstar will be performing in Cancun from January 20-24, 2022. Throughout four days and nights, the J Balvin NEON Experience Cancun will allow fans to dance to the rhythm of his music and enjoy pool parties and club events.

As a bonus, J Balvin has curated a lineup with performances with some of his favorite acts, which includes Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko; Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and composer Rauw Alejandro; Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra; Argentine rapper, singer, and composer Cazzu; Dominican recording artist El Alfa; Latin dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and film actor Nio Garcia; Dominican rapper and singer-songwriter Tokischa, and more.

The concert follows three sold-out experiences in Las Vegas throughout September. Next up, the star takes the international NEON experience to Punta Cana from Dec 8-12.

The Medellín native continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also recently announcing that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album called Jose will be releasing on September 10th.

J Balvin will also be the premier speaker at TikTok Latinx Creatives. The star is also set to debut new music during an exclusive performance Sunday, September 12, only on TikTok LIVE.

“I love TikTok and seeing all of the amazing things that my fans are doing with my music as a soundtrack,” J Balvin said about their partnership. “It feels spontaneous and interactive in a way I haven’t felt with fans in a long time. I get inspired when I open up TikTok to see what they’re doing, and it encourages me to find new ways to present my music and keep things fresh!”