J Balvin surprises Valentina Ferrer with loving birthday celebrations

Valentina Ferrer celebrated her birthday over the weekend, with her boyfriend J Balvin and their son, Rio. The model turned 28 this past September 19th and J Balvin made sure to make the day as special and memorable as possible, providing her with a variety of gifts and surprises at every opportunity.
J Balvin surprised Ferrer with a loving and public tribute in front of the crowds of The Neon Experience, an event featuring Latin music in Las Vegas. It had the participation of a variety of reggeatoneros, like Rauw Alejandro and Karol G. J Balvin’s performance was joined by Jowell y Randy, where they did celebrated old school reggaeton. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son, Valentina. I love you, I love you so much. Thank you for being a great woman, I’m proud of you,” he said.
Photos and videos captured by friends show that J Balvin took Valentina’s birthday very seriously, decorating a private plane with balloons and a happy birthday banner in order to commemorate the date alongside some of Valentina’s closest friends. There was also a private party held, with plenty of cake, food, alcohol and music.
J Balvin’s posted his personal message on his Instagram, where he wrote a loving tribute. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son!! Happiness is what you represent!! The photo says everything,” he wrote. “I love You.” The post was a hit with his followers, who’ve provided thousands of reactions, from likes to supportive comments on their relationship.
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer made their relationship public when they walked down the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet together. They met on the set of J Balvin’s music video “Sigo Extranandote,” where Valentina played the lead role. She gave birth to Rio on July. Despite the couple’s fame and notoriety, they enjoy maintaining their relationship private, protecting it and their son from the spotlight.
J Balvin recently released “Jose,” his latest record. The album has been received with acclaim and is his sixth to chart in the Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. He is currently on tour and will be having performances across five countries.