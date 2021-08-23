Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro spotted holding hands during night out in LA

Amid rumors they recently started dating, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro seemingly confirmed their relationship with a night out in Los Angeles.

The musicians were spotted holding hands as they left celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy on Thursday, August 19 in West Hollywood. This comes after the pair sparked relationship rumors while exchanging flirty Instagram comments, though this appears to be the first time they’ve stepped out in public together.

The couple didn’t comment on the status of their relationship during their night out, but they obviously weren’t trying to hide their affection, holding hands as they exited the restaurant while Rosalía flashed a huge smile.

For their night out on the town, the superstars definitely matched each other’s swag, with the “La Noche De Anoche” singer rocking multi-colored pants and a black crop top. Alejandro was just as stylish, wearing a sleek black top and pants with an eclectic pair of colorful sneakers. Both stars completed their looks with black hats.

Because Rauw is such a heartthrob, fans are constantly trying to find out if the singer is single, though he tends to keep his personal life fairly private.

For the past year, the Puerto Rican rapper has been linked to Rosalía by followers who think they’ve spotted Alejandro’s car in some of Spanish singer’s photos, speculating that they’ve been posting their individual pics from the same house. Not only that, they’ve been seen wearing some similar garments, sparking rumors they’re sharing clothes.