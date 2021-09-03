Nicki Minaj’s 11-month-old son proves to love the camera already

Nicki Minaj is one proud mom! The ‘Moment 4 Life’ singer posted an adorable video to her Instagram Thursday of her, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy who is soon turning one-years-old.

In the video, Minaj is seen sitting on a couch with her little one on her lap, who she calls “Papa bear” and has yet revealed his name, and her hubby right beside them. The 38-year-old singer proceeds to say, “Papa, say, ‘Me and mama laughed at that.’” She went on to say, ”Papa, what you doing? Say hi.”

That 11-month-old baby then held up his hand and said “hi” in his little voice, which shocked his famous parents. Minaj and Petty gasped and smiled at their little boy stealing the show.

Clearly little Papa bear is a fan of the camera as the ‘Super Bass’ singer often posts videos and photos of her adorable son. Being a new mom, Minaj has an appreciation for how hard and rewarding the job of a mother is. In an Instagram live video from back in July, the 38-year-old gave a shout out to all the devoting mothers out there.