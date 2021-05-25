The special meaning behind Emma Stone’s baby’s name

Emma Stone honored her family with her daughter’s name.

The 32-year-old star, who is starring in the highly-anticipated film Cruella, has been very private about her pregnancy, however it was reported that the baby’s birth certificate shows her full name.

The Oscar winner and her husband Dave McCary have named their daughter Louise Jean McCary, with the couple using the middle name Jean, as a tribute to her grandmother Jean Louise.

The actress and her mother Krista also share the middle name Jean, so this could be a family tradition.

Although the director and actress didn’t announce the pregnancy, the news broke in January and Emma was spotted with a baby bump, giving birth to her first child on March 13 in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star and the former Saturday Night Live writer got engaged in December 2019 after two years of dating, with Dave proposing with a beautiful pearl ring. They tied the knot in September of last year, canceling their original plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emma recently made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth, for the premiere of Disney’s Cruella, wearing a black Louis Vuitton pantsuit at the El Capitan Theatre, paired with a white pussy-bow blouse, red handbag, and a pair of black pumps.