Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2018 - Arrivals

NEW MOM

Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary!

The couple didn’t publicly announce they were expecting a baby, until photographs taken by paparazzi confirmed the news just a few months ago.

Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary!

The 32-year-old actress and the 35-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and writer have kept the pregnancy away from the spotlight.

Emma Stone in Studio City.©The Grosby Group

Although no official details have been given by Emma or Dave, including the gender or the name of the baby, it was reported that she actually gave birth on March 13.

While the pair have been extremely private about their personal life, they seem to have a fairytale relationship since they met in the set of Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers©GettyImages

Dave used to work as segment director of the show, starting his romance with Emma when she hosted one of the episodes, as he directed her in the iconic sketch Wells for Boys.

Saturday Night Live - Season 42©GettyImages
Emma Stone hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Hollywood star and the filmmaker continued their relationship and were seen as an official couple in October 2017, with Dave making a romantic proposal with a stunning pearl ring, right where they first met, in a ‘SNL’ office.

After planning a winter wedding in 2020, the couple were forced to change their plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2020.

We wish the best for the new parents!

