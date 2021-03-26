Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary!

Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary!

The 32-year-old actress and the 35-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and writer have kept the pregnancy away from the spotlight.

The couple didn’t publicly announce they were expecting a baby, until photographs taken by paparazzi confirmed the news just a few months ago.

Although no official details have been given by Emma or Dave, including the gender or the name of the baby, it was reported that she actually gave birth on March 13.

While the pair have been extremely private about their personal life, they seem to have a fairytale relationship since they met in the set of Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Dave used to work as segment director of the show, starting his romance with Emma when she hosted one of the episodes, as he directed her in the iconic sketch Wells for Boys.