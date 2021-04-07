Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The wait is over! The Walt Disney Company has released a new trailer and poster for its all-new live-action feature film Cruella . The movie, starred by Academy Award-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, and directed by Craig Gillespie, will be available on Disney+ Premier Access and simultaneously in theaters on Friday, May 28.
Stone, in her role as Cruella de Vil, a fictional character that kidnaps Dalmatian puppies for their fur, can be seen as one of the most rebellious, notorious, and fashionable villains.
Watch below the new trailer of Cruella
