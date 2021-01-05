Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child!

2020 might be over, but it is still proving to be the year of celebrity quarantine babies as Emma Stone is pregnant with her partner Dave McCary! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Superbad actress looked super-pregnant on a walk-in Los Angeles, California. She was also photographed holding her adorable baby bump. The Zombieland actress looks more than a couple of months pregnant and made sure she was protected with a face mask and hydrated with a reusable water bottle on hand. Although the private couple has yet to confirm the news, US Weekly exclusively confirmed reports on Monday, January 4th.
“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.
Emma Stone con su pancita de embarazo lo más hermoso que verás el día de hoy 🥰#EmmaStone #Cinestr3s pic.twitter.com/3kvVDJCwYa— Cinestr3s (@cinestr3s) January 5, 2021
Stone met the former Saturday Night Live segment director while she was hosting the show in 2016. According to Cosmopolitan he directed her skit “Wells for Boys.” They were spotted leaving the premiere of his film “Brigsby Bear” in June 2017 and in October of that year it was reported that they were dating for months. But in 2018 the couple wasn’t seen together again until December and there were even rumors that they broke up after Stone was spotted “looking very much like a couple,” with her ex Andrew Garfield. Nevertheless, that December US Weekly reported that Stone and McCary were romantically holding hands while rollerskating at her party together. From then on the couple started hitting red carpets together and became a full fledged public relationship. The couple announced their engagement on his Instagram account on December 4th, 2019.
.According to Page Six, the couple secretly tied the knot after they were forced to cancel their March wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The outlet reported that the couple was set to marry on March 14 in Los Angeles, just days before the mandatory statewide stay-at-home order was issued on March 19. Invitees knew the date but the location was being kept a secret until the last minute. Fans started speculating that she may have had a private ceremoy in May when Stone was spotted wearing a gold band where her engagement ring on YouTube. once sit during a video interview with Reese Witherspoon for her Hello Sunshine YouTube Series.
Fans also wondered if Stone dropped a clue during the conversation with Witherspoon and Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute. While the trio discussed anxiety, Koplewicz joked, “If you marry an anxious man, you‘re going to have to know me the rest of my life.” Stone responded, ”Thankfully, I didn’t do that.” Then on September 11th, the couple was seen wearing matching rings while on a walk together in Los Angeles. PEOPLE confirmed the news two weeks later. This was also around the time rumors first began to swirl that Stone could be pregnant after she was spotted wearing loose clothes with a tiny bump.
Emma Roberts opens up about her fertility struggles and pregnancy
Emma Stone and her mom sat next to a very famous couple at her first Golden Globes
Stone lives a very private life and has no social media accounts for fans to stalk. But the actress has talked about wanting children before. In a 2018 interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle, she talked about how her perspective changed about wanting kids once she turned 30. “My perspective about kids has changed as I‘ve gotten older,” she said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.” The actress added, “It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.”
The news comes almost exactly a month after it was announced that Stone would no longer star in the upcoming film “Babylon” starring Brad Pitt. Sources told Deadline it was for scheduling reasons but as noted by the Daily Mail, the scheduling conflict could be her due date. Margot Robbie is reportedly in talks to replace Stone in the film.