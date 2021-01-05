Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child!

2020 might be over, but it is still proving to be the year of celebrity quarantine babies as Emma Stone is pregnant with her partner Dave McCary! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Superbad actress looked super-pregnant on a walk-in Los Angeles, California. She was also photographed holding her adorable baby bump. The Zombieland actress looks more than a couple of months pregnant and made sure she was protected with a face mask and hydrated with a reusable water bottle on hand. Although the private couple has yet to confirm the news, US Weekly exclusively confirmed reports on Monday, January 4th.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.

Emma Stone con su pancita de embarazo lo más hermoso que verás el día de hoy 🥰#EmmaStone #Cinestr3s pic.twitter.com/3kvVDJCwYa — Cinestr3s (@cinestr3s) January 5, 2021



Stone met the former Saturday Night Live segment director while she was hosting the show in 2016. According to Cosmopolitan he directed her skit “Wells for Boys.” They were spotted leaving the premiere of his film “Brigsby Bear” in June 2017 and in October of that year it was reported that they were dating for months. But in 2018 the couple wasn’t seen together again until December and there were even rumors that they broke up after Stone was spotted “looking very much like a couple,” with her ex Andrew Garfield. Nevertheless, that December US Weekly reported that Stone and McCary were romantically holding hands while rollerskating at her party together. From then on the couple started hitting red carpets together and became a full fledged public relationship. The couple announced their engagement on his Instagram account on December 4th, 2019.

