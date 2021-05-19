Emma Stone makes her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at ‘Cruella’ premiere

On Tuesday, May 18, Emma Stone stepped out at the Cruella premiere, making her first red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby girl in March.

The star of the film was seen wearing a black Louis Vuitton pantsuit at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, which she paired with a white pussy-bow blouse, red handbag, and a pair of black pumps.

The Academy Award winner stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

The film, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

This red carpet appearance marks the first time fans have seen Stone since she welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary two months ago. Since then, the pair has not revealed the name of their bundle of joy.

“Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child,” a source previously told PEOPLE about their new addition. “They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family.”

The couple first met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted back in 2016, when they collaborated on a taped sketch titled Wells for Boys. The segment director proposed in 2019, quietly tying the knot just one year later.